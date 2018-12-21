Lorna Magara is new chairperson of the Makerere University council

By Damali Mukhaye.

The principal of Vine International Christian Academy Lorna Magara is the new chairperson of the Makerere University council.

Magara, was elected yesterday and replaces eng. Charles Wana-Etyem who has served council for the last eight years.

University secretary Charles Barugahare says that Magara emerged the best with 11 votes out of 17, beating Steven Kagoda, the former permanent secretary internal affairs.

Dan Kidega, the former speaker of East African General Assembly will deputise Magara after all the 18 members voted for him.

The new council elected three people to represent the public on council including Bruce Kabaasa who was the chair appointments board and Thomas Tayeebwa who was representing the government on the old council and Kidega.