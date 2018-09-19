Lord Mayor wants ministry of kampala phased out

By Damali mukhaye.

Kampala city Lord Mayor Erias Lukwango wants the ministry of kampala under Betty Kamya phased out in the ongoing government restructuring.

The call follows the government merging over 60 agencies, commissions, and authorities in a bid to avoid duplication of duties.

Addressing journalists at his office in kampala, Lukwago has said that both the office of the minister of Kampala and state minister of Kampala are redundant.

He says that instead of wasting tax payer’s money by allocating a separate budget to kampala ministry, it should be phased out and taken back to the local government ministry.