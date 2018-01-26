Lord Mayor tasks KCCA to explain delayed renovation of Kasubi Family PS

By Damali Mukhaye.

City lord mayor Erias Lukwago has tasked the Kampala Capital City Authority technical wing to explain the delayed renovation of Kasubi Family Primary School that was demolished two years ago.

The school was partly demolished in 2016 by unknown business people leaving pupils to study in open space.

According to Lukwago, the authority approved over 300 million shillings but to date, the school has not yet been renovated.

He raises fears that this money could have been used for other unplanned activities by the authority, a claim the technical wing has vehemently denied.