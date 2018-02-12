Lord Mayor sues Minister for Kampala

By Ruth Anderah.

Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago has dragged  the Minister for Kampala Betty Kamya Turomwe to High court accusing her of interfering with his executive by illegally passing-off as  the political head of the city whereas not.

Lukwago  claims his mandate to serve as the duly elected mayor of the city has been usurped by Kamya who even took a decision  on the 23rd / January 2018  to suspend council meetings where deliberations and decisons  on how to govern the city are made .

According to court documents, Kamya  stalled the council meetings on grounds that they  are illegal and nolonger  relevant to the city a decision that Lukwago describes as irrational and unreasonable .

In his petition filed today , Lukwago now   seeks orders to  quash   Kamya’s decision regarding the legality of Council meetings and another   decision that subjects  all his travels as the Lord Mayor to a “ministerial permit.

Lukwago further seeks orders to compel Kamya to put in place a metropolitan physical  planning committee  as required by the KCCA Act arguing that the absence of this  committee negatively  impacts him in the performance of his   execute  duties of developing  and strategizing  for the city.

Through his own  law firm of Lukwago and company advocates, Lukwago contends that unless court intervenes and restrains Kamya from making such irrational decisions and passig-off as the Lord Mayor , the sovereignty of the people of Kampala will be put in jeopardy and  hence forth affect  the social contract he made with his voters in May 2016 .

 