Lord Mayor Lukwago wants parliament to intervene over property rate tax

By Prossy Kisakye.

The lord mayor of Kampala Elias Lukwago has asked parliament to intervene into the complaints of land lords in the city divisions over property rate tax.

This follows several complaints that the KCCA valuation team imposed high and unfair taxes to landlords in Kampala to an extent of imposing taxes on residential premises which is centrally to the law.

Lukwago said that Ugandans are paying double taxes on their building one collected by Uganda revenue authority in form of rental tax of 22% and property rate tax of 6% collected by KCCA.

He said this is unfair and asked parliament to scrap off property rate tax such that people pay only one tax.