Lord Mayor Lukwago ordered to pay former KCCA ED Musisi

By Ruth Anderah.

The High Court in Kampala has dismissed an application filed by the Lord Mayor Lukwago seeking to block the former KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi from recovering 47 million shillings being costs of the 2011 case she won against him.

Lukwago’s dismissed application had sought instate his appeal challenging the 47 million shillings that was awarded to Jennifer Musisi which was dismissed by Justice Stephen Musota for failure to pursue it and for being an abuse of the court process.

Lukwago had claimed that 47 million shillings that was awarded to Jennifer had arisen from a case which was dismissed in unclear circumstances and in non-existing law.

However, in his ruling Justice Andrew Bashaijja said the position of the law is that if no step is taken to prosecute a case, the High Court can own its own motion and without notice to the parties dismiss it adding that this is what exactly Justice Musota did.

Justice Bashaijja also ordered Lukwago to pay cost of this application to Jennifer Musisi.

According to Jennifer Musisi’s lawyer Denis Sembuya the decision to dismiss Lukwago’s application paves way for attachment of his salary to clear his client’s 47 million shillings.