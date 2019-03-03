Lord mayor Lukwago calls for fast tracking KCCA green infrastructure ordinance

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has urged all stakeholders to expedite the process to get the KAMPALA CITY GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE ORDINANCE in place.

This was at a Conference organized about the same in Entebbe where he argued that this is critical for the city’s sustainable development and therefore should be in place before end of this financial year.

The Ordinance is in a bid to enhance proper management of urban natural resource assets. Green infrastructure includes trees, vegetation, parks, and wetlands among others.

The Ordinance, currently in draft is championed by the City’s Political Leadership with the assistance of the Technical team and supported by the European Union.