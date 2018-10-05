Lord mayor Lukwago attacks M7 on city visits

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Kampala lord mayor Erias Lukwago has described president Museveni’s tour in Kampala as move to organize youth against opposition in Kampala.

This comes as the president continues meeting several groups of youth and traders in Kampala.

Lukwago claims that this is just a pretext, with the president’s real intention being to create groups of loyal youth to help government fight opposition members in Kampala.

However president has been severally meeting youth and traders across the country, made donations and tipped them on how to increase their household incomes.