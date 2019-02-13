Lord Mayor Lukwago announces plans to Construct 11 new self-sustaining public toilets in Kampala

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The challenge of public sanitation facilities in Kampala will be no more a few years to come.

City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has announced plans to Construct 11 new self-sustaining public toilets in Kampala

He made the revelation while meeting with Kampala Central division leaders who included the newly elected cell and ward chairpersons

He said these are to be constructed under the partnership of Bills and Melinda Gates Foundation further revealing that there are 70other similar toilets to be constructed under Lake Victoria Environment and Sanitation Project which will largely target public places like markets, taxi parks and other busy areas.