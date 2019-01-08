Lord mayor demands for proper recruitment at KCCA

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The increasing number of resignations at Kampala capital authority Authority (KCCA) has left many offices vacant that are now filled with acting official some whom have held these positions for more than a year.

With this the embattled Kampala lord mayor Erias lukwago has demanded for a proper staff recruitment at KCCA that now has 10133 employees of whom, only 391 are permanent staff with rest temporary employees.

Addressing a press conference today at city hall lukwago cited the position of the Executive Director which he says should by be filled in appointment by the president through the guidance of the public service commission