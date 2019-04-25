LOP to rally MP’s to visit Bobi Wine

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament has vowed to rally other legislators to visit the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi who is currently under house arrest.

Betty Aol Ochan says if by this afternoon Kyagulanyi is not allowed to move out of his house, the MP’s will stand with him in solidarity.

Her remarks come after the deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanya while presiding over the house sitting yesterday said parliament would not meddle into what has now come to be known as the Bobi-Police circus after several of the former’s music concerts were cancelled over alleged contravention of the Public Order Management Act by the organisers.

According to Ochan Bobi Wine is under house arrest illegally because he broke no law and that it is within the powers of the speaker parliament to protect all legislators.

