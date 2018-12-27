LOP rejects Kadaga’s request to extend COSASE tenure

By Moses Kyeyune.

The leader of opposition in Parliament Betty Aol Ochan has rejected the request by the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to extend the tenure of the House Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises.

This comes after a request by the committee chairperson also Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu to have him run the committee until the end of the ongoing probe into Bank of Uganda’s perceived illegal liquidation of seven commercial banks.

The Speaker has already recommended for the extension of the term to February 20, 2019 as opposed to January 13, 2019 expiry.

Speaking to KFM, Betty Aol says that extending the tenure for an individual only undermines the decision of the appointing authority.

FDC forwarded Kawempe South’s Munywagwa Mubarak and Rubaga North’s Moses Kasibante as new chairperson and deputy, respectively.