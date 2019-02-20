LOP blasts police over Sewanyana detention

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol has condemned what she calls illegal arrest and detention of Makindye West MP Allan Sewanyana, currently detained at Naggalama Police station in Mukono district.

The lawmaker was on Monday arrested while protesting the uncontrolled sewerage mess at Kiruddu hospital.

Aol, who has addressed the media in her boardroom at Parliament, shortly after visiting Sewanyana this morning, says that the detained MP was standing with the people to protest the unhygienic state of the health facility that was last year allocated over three billion shillings and nothing has been done about it.

She says efforts to secure Sewanyana’s release have failed to yield.

Sewanyana has been in jail since Monday, in contravention of the 48 hour rule for suspects to be presented in court for mention of offence.