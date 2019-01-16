LOP backs off Katuntu tenure extension

By Moses Kyeyune

The leader of opposition in parliament Betty Aol has conceded to the decision by the speaker Rebecca Kadaga to have the tenure of Bugweri County Abdu Katuntu as Cosase chair extended to February.

The decision was reached after a heated closed door meeting attended only by the Speaker, her deputy Jacoub Oulanyah and the Leader of Opposition as well as the shadow attorney general Wilfred Niwagaba (and shadow opposition whip, Mr Harold Mihindo.

The five man team accepted that the outcome will be communicated by Kadaga herself.

Speaking to the press in her boardroom, the leader of opposition has said “there was a decision reached for the good of both the opposition and the institution of parliament.”

KFM has established that the negotiating team agreed that Katuntu will serve up to February 15, 2019 and not 20th as had been suggested by the speaker.

We however await official communication from the speaker.