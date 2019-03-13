Longest oil pipeline to benefit East African region

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Ugandan entrepreneurs have been asked to make the most of the oil pipe line.

The chairman Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum Dr Elly Karuhanga says pipe line that will stretch from Kabale district in Uganda to Tanga in Tanzania will be of great economic benefit to the region.

Addressing participants at the Stanbic Enterprise conference about unlocking the oil and gas opportunities for local enterprises Karuhanga urged local service provides to strategically station their businesses along the pipeline and reap from the project.

The 24 inch – 1450KM oil pipeline is to be constructed at a cost of 3.5billion US dollars and will be co-owned by Uganda and Tanzania along other investment partners.