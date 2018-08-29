Lokodo condemns increasing habit of violence & hooliganism in the country

By Benjamin Jumbe………………..

The state minister for Ethics and Integrity Rev Fr. Simon Lokodo has condemned the habit of violence and hooliganism increasing in the country.

It follows recent protests in various parts of the country over detention of the Kyadondo East Mp and reported stoning of the president’s vehicle in Arua recently

Lokodo says for any disgruntlement, people should endeavor to find peaceful means of raising their issues.

He has also in the same measure condemned the brutality and un-professionalism by elements in the security forces in handling demonstrations.