Local Gov’t association wants special fund

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda Local Government Association has asked government to establish a special fund for refugee host districts to cater for emergency refugee assistance such as drugs and food.

The association’s vice chairperson Patrick Besigye says government allocates resources based on resident population, which disadvantages border and refugee-host communities that have to share essential services with refugees.

He adds that government takes long to respond to refugee situations yet the existing social facilities like boreholes, health centers and schools are overstrained by the high refugee influx.

Uganda is currently host to more than 1M refugees majority of whom are from South Sudan, Dr Congo and Burundi.