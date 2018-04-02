Lightening strikes 3 dead in Mayuge

By Abubaker Kirunda.

Lightening has struck three people dead in the eastern district of Mayuge.

The deceased have been identified as 40 year old Muniru Dembere, 27 year old Rashid Mutebe and Ronald Okware all residents of Bukasero village in Bukaatube sub-county Mayuge district.

The area LC1 Chairman Moses Kato says two other people were injured by the lightening and are receiving treatment.

He says both the dead and injured were struck from Okudi annex primary school where they had taken shelter during heavy rains.

Kato adds that the trio had been cutting sugarcane when the rain started and sought shelter at the school where they met their death.

Kato now appeals to government to provide lightening conductors to rural schools to prevent further loss of life.