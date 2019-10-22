Lightning kills pupil, injures 34 in Ibanda

By Elly Karenzi

One pupil of Muziza Primary school has been struck dead by the lightning while others 30 others and four teachers of P6 and P7 have been rushed to different health centers in serious condition.

Ibanda Resident District Commissioner Eliasto Akatuheebwa says incident happened while the children were attending afternoon classes in Bisheeshe division, Ibanda district after a heavy rain that lasted only 30 minutes.

He has identified the deceased as Asumani Ndyabahika, a primary six pupil.

Akatuheebwa has advised parents to provide their children with rubber shoes as most of them had no shoes at the time.