Lecturers who left Makerere still on the payroll

By Damali Mukhaye.

Over 250 million shillings has been lost in payment of salaries to former Makerere University staff.

This has been revealed in a report by the visitation committee instituted by president Museveni to invest financial mismanagement.

The report shows that some staff who ceased rendering services to the University for a number of reasons which included, resignation, death, retirement and dismissal are still on the payroll.

Over payment of salaries amounting to Shs 107m was also reported by the committee after it reviewed the payrolls.

Meanwhile, Shs813m is being paid to staff on study leave even after the university council agreed not to pay incentive allowance to staff on study leave.

However, the Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabus Nawangwe blames the mishap on poor IT systems.