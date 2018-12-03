Lecturers and non teaching resolv to go on strike

By Damali Mukhaye.

The teaching and non-teaching staff in all public universities across the country have resolved to lay down their tools in January 2019 when semester two opens over salary enhancement.

Addressing a joint press conference at Makerere University, the chairperson of the forum for academic staff for public universities Grace lubale said ever since the education minister promised to give them shs 29 billion which is part of their salary enhancement, nothing has been reflected on their bank accounts.

The teaching staff are demanding for a total of shs58 billion while the non-teaching staff 4.9 billion shillings for salary enhancement.

Representatives from different public universities including Makerere, Gulu, Mbrarara University of science and technology, Muni, Mubs, Sororti, Busitema, kyambogo,lira and kabale were all present.