LeBron James passes Michael Jordan to go 4th on all-time NBA scoring list

LeBron James has surpassed Michael Jordan to climb into fourth place on the NBA’s career scoring list, behind only Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

He scored 31 points to go past Jordan’s 32,292 career points, but could not help the LA Lakers past Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Next in his sights in Bryant, who finished with 33,643 points.

NBA TOP SCORERS