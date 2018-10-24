Leaders in Tororo renew calls to president Museveni for a district

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Political leaders in Tororo County have renewed calls to president Museveni for a district.

It follows continued tensions between the Iteso and Jopadhola communities over ownership of land

While government agreed to grant Tororo County a district status ,location of Tororo Municipality remained a matter of contention as each group claimed it.

Now speaking at the commissioning of the first phase of the Uganda-China Free Zone of International Industrial Cooperation project in Tororo Yesterday, Tororo South county Mp Fredrick Angura said this would be the only way to put an end to the long standing conflict between the two communities

Government recently sent a delegation to the UK for a colonial map to establish the actual boundary of Tororo Municipality on orders of President Museveni.

The tensions between the two communities started before independence in 1962 and led to the demarcations that separated West Budama for Jopadhola from Tororo County for Iteso.