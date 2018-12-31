Leaders in Nakawa to arrest parents who have neglected their children.

By Damali Mukhaye.

Leaders in Nakawa division are going to start a campaign of arresting parents who have neglected their children who have started engaging in bad acts.

Speaking to kfm, the mayor of the division Ronald Balimwezo says that the issue of theft and kifeesi has intensified in the area, involving 11 years minors.

He attributes this to negligence of fathers who have left the children under the care of women.

He says that they are going to start arresting those children who will be caught stealing and their parents as well.