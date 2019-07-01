Leaders in Nakawa decry potholes

By Damali Mukhaye.

Leaders in Nakawa division have decried the many potholes on roads in the area which has been left behind by this rainy season.

Division Mayor Ronald Balimwezo blames this for a number of accidents and traffic congestion that is slowing down business.

He says the situation is worsened by government agencies like the National Water and Sewerage Corporation which opens ups the road for fixing of pipes and they are left un repaired.

He asks that such works only be undertaken with clearance from KCCA and commitment that the affected section of the road will be fixed.