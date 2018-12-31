Leader of opposition still grumbling over OTT, Mobile Money Tax

By Moses Kyeyune.

As the year comes to an end, painful scratches remain on the hearts of many, mainly because of the decisions taken.

One such people still treating their wounds, is the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Betty Aol Ochan.

The Gulu Woman MP says that whereas parliament has the mandate to make laws including tax policies, the majority decision to tax the internet and mobile money remains a huge indictment on parliament.

Parliament in the calendar year ending 2018 passed two separate laws, introducing a mandatory 200 shillings daily levy for social media users and a 0.5 percent tax on mobile money amidst public protest.