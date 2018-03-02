Leader Of Opposition speaks out on insecurity

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Following the increasing insecurity in Uganda the leader of opposition Winnie Kiiza is calling for reconvening of parliament to addressing this worrying trend.

Her call come at the time when six foreigner have so far died in Uganda in a space of one month, while this week a 28 year old woman Suzan Magara was kidnaped and killed in gruesome manner.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Kiiza said that police is slowly neglecting its duties and thus it’s the duty of parliament to call government to order.

She said that if parliament does not resume next week, she may be compelled to call for a special session address this issue.