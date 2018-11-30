Leader of opposition calls for action so as to protect lives of citizens

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The leader of opposition in parliament Betty Aol Ocan has challenged government to stop being reactive so as to protect lives of citizens.

Aol was addressing journalists at parliament following last weekend’s boat accident that claimed over 30 lives.

She says while Uganda has the required laws and policies, impunity and lack of commitment to implement these has exposed citizens to various problems

She says if the concerned authorities had done what was required of them lives would not have been lost

Addressing parliament this week the prime minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda called on all stakeholders to avoid the blame game and join hands in bridging existing gaps.