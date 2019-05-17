LDU’s warned on harassing Ugandans

Prossy kisakye

Police has warned the bad elements within the local defence unit (LDU) to check on their behaviors or else once caught they will be accountable.

This follows severe complaints from the general public about the behaviors of LDU’s who work with police in night shifts to ensure security of Ugandans.

It’s alleged that LDU’s oppress people at night by beating, arresting and deriving money from the public.

Speaking to kfm the police spokesperson Fred enanga said that they were recruited to protect citizens with their property but if they do otherwise that means they will have to arrest them.

Related Stories……….

LDU’s urged to be gentle when making arrests