LDU’s urged to be gentle when making arrests

By Damali Mukhaye.

The newly recruited and deployed Local Defense Unit personnel have been urged not to be brutal when arresting suspects.

This is after photos of an LDU officers brutally arresting a civilian during a demonstration in down town Kampala went viral.

Speaking to KFM, the mayor of Nakawa Division Ronald Balimwezo says while it is a welcome move to deploy the LDUs to curb growing insecurity at village level, they should work together hand with the local leaders and avoid inhumane arrest of civilian suspects.

LDU officers who were passed out by president Museveni officers started working last week.