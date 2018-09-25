LDU recruitment starts today

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) today starts the recruitment of Local Defense Units personnel.

The recruitment exercise is to be held in Districts of Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso running up to 1st October 2018.

23 centers have been set up for recruitment including Kiira rad police playground, Wankulukuku Stadium, Growers cooperative ground in kawempe, Lugogo KCCA grounds, Kibuli CID headquarter grounds for Kampala.

Army spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire announcing the exercise said those seeking to be recruited will be required to possess a national ID, MUST be resident of the area, and have no criminal record.

They must also come along with duly signed Letters of recommendation from their respective LCI Chairpersons, LC1 Secretary for Defense, PISO and GISO.

The recruitment exercise follows a directive by President Yoweri Museveni who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to call up reserves to support enforcement of law and order in Kampala Metropolitan Area.