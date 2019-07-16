LDU recruitment drive kicks off

By Prossy kisakye.

Uganda people’s defense forces has today kicked off the registration of 13,000 local defense unit (LDU’s) in selected districts.

Updf spokesperson first division Maj. Bilal Katamba said that the exercise will be carried out in central, northern, eastern and mid-western parts of the country.

He added that in central region Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso the exercise is aimed at getting over 3000 LDU’s.

Registration areas in the central region include, wankulukuku, old Kampala sss, kcca grounds, kawempekutaano, and at kibuli police primary school.

Our reporter visited wankulukuku stadium and the exercise was going on smoothly with huge numbers of participants.

The exercise end on 31st July