LDU cracks the whip on suspected notorious city ”gangs”

Benjamin Jumbe & Ritah Kemigisa

The Local Defense Unit under the Kawempe battalion has arrested two youth over an attack on 24-year old woman.

The two suspects were arrested after they stormed the house of a one Pasisca Nakitende and stabbed her in the neck.

The Spokesperson of the 1st Infantry division Maj. Bilal Katamba says the two were arrested following an alarm from one of the victim’s neighbors.

The duo is now being detained at Kawanda police station awaiting to be arraigned in court while Nakitende is in hospital for treatment.

Earlier on Thursday, the same battalion arrested two suspected notorious criminals believed to have been terrorizing the residents.

Maj Katamba said the duo had been arrested after a week of trailing by the area commander and local defense unit. These have been snatching ladies bags and phones.

He identified the suspects as 24-year old Joseph Mugenyi popularly known as Spider and Abel Serwadda of Nsooba, Mulago parish.

They are currently detained at Kapapali police post as the hunt for 12 other members of their gang continues.