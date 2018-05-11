LDC Pre-entry exam to be abolished

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The parliamentary legal and affairs committee has recommended government to abolish pre- entry exams for student entering law development center.

Its current a pre-requisite for all graduate lawyers entering LDC for their bar course to sit pre entry exams.

Now while reading the ministerial statement for just law and order sector yesterday, Hon Jacob Oboth the chairman legal committee said that they have discovered that these exams serves no purpose.

He said that the committee is convinced that this has limited the number of people qualifying in this professions and thus it must stop.