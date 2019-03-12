Lawyers renew trial calls for Rwandan Nationals detained in Uganda

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Lawyers of detained Rwandan nationals have renewed calls to government to expedite their trial so that justice can prevail.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, Eron Kiiza from Kiiza and Mugisha advocates said government should produce evidence of the charges adduced on these nationals so that they can be tried and sentenced.

Kiiza a number of Rwandan nationals among the;Rene Rutagungira, Claude Iyakaremy, Emmauel Rwamucyo and Augustine Rutayisire continue to be detained without trial even after they were charged with unlawful possession of fire arms.

He also demanded to know the whereabouts of a couple who were arrested from Rubaga by CMI operatives.

Rwanda last week accused Uganda of illegally detaining more than 100 Rwandans however the latter continue to deny the claims saying all those arrested have cases to answer and have since been arraigned in courts of law.