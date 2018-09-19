Lawyers petition against the trial of civilians in army court

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda Law Society has revealed that it filed a petition before court challenging the existence of the general court martial as a court.

Their decision follows the trial of the Bodaboda 2010 patron Abdallah Kitata in the same court on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and live ammunition which is a monopoly of the UPDF.

The society’s president Simon Peter Kinobe says the intention of the army court was originally to try soldiers of the UPDF and not civilians.

Kinobe says they are now waiting for interpretation from court before they can proceed with their legal defense.