Lawyers launch black book for torture victims

By Prossy Kisakye

Human Rights lawyers have today launched a black book where all tortured victims during the reign of the former police chief General Kale Kayihura are to be recorded to help in pursuing justice.

The move, according to the lawyers, is also mean to task the international community to take action against government officials implicated in human rights violations.

Addressing a news conference in Kampala, Kenneth Oine from Kizza Mugisha and company advocates has asked all Ugandans with torture complaints to register their cases at Master plaza in Kampala to show the world the gross human rights violations happening in Uganda.

He has specifically asked the United States to disclose how far it has gone with the investigations regarding Gen Kayihura’s alleged inhuman acts against Ugandans.