Lawmakers call for forensic audit into NIRA “again”

By Moses Kyeyune

The House Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs has recommended for a forensic audit into the operations of the National Identification and Registration Authority to ascertain how the body uses resources allocated by parliament.

The committee in March last year called for a similar audit following an oversight visit.

The committee chairperson, Doreen Amule also Amolatar district woman MP has once again called for a forensic audit after establishing suspicious disparities between the approved budget for learner’s registration and the overall performance of the project.

The MPs note that the entire project, right from the procurement processes, method of recruitment, and level of facilitation and mode of payment to the field Staff is filled with inaccuracies.

The report of the committee’s second oversight visit to NIRA is currently before parliament for consideration.