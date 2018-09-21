Law society to privately prosecute errant UPDF officers

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda Law Society has promised to private prosecute errant UPDF soldiers.

The army officers have been on the spot for allegedly brutalizing opposition politicians and journalists.

Now according to the society’s president Simon Peter Kinobe, the society is taking all evidence against any officer and are also welcoming complaints from affected people.

He says this is because the UPDF leadership has since kept silent despite the various reports about the conduct of their army officials.

However recently the Director of Human Rights affairs of the UPDF Charles Wacha said a report on the brutality of police and army officials would be out before the end of this week.

The president had earlier tasked the forces to investigate what happened in Arua and the general conduct of the forces and come up with a report.