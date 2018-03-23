Law society to meet New IGP

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Members of the Uganda Law Society are set to meet the New Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola.

According to the outgoing president of the society Francis Gimara who is due to hand over office, the meeting which will take place in a few days will among other things discuss the need to close the outdoor torture chambers.

He says these chambers are a violation of people’s rights that are enshrined in the constitution.

Gimara says as he leaves office the new police chief needs to reaffirm the force’s commitment to respect human rights and accountability to the public at all times if the institution is to restore the confidence of the people.

He has meanwhile reiterated the need for a strong and independent judiciary for justice to prevail and rule of law to be promoted in the country.