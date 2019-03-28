Law professor Fredrick Ssempebwa – AG is unfit to hold office

By Ruth Anderah.

Renowned law professor Fredrick Ssempebwa has gone to the Supreme Court seeking orders to hold the Attorney General William Byaruhanga in contempt of court for failing to follow up and report back on the recommended electoral reforms that was recommended during the final judgement of the 2016 presidential election petition.

Prof Ssempebwa,together other law dons; Fredrick Jjuuko and Kituo Cha also want the Supreme Court to declare that William Byaruhanga is unfit to hold the office of the Attorney General having failed to follow up on the implementation of these reforms and report back to court on the progress within 2 years.

It should be noted that on August 20th 2016, nine justices of the Supreme court led by the Chief justice Bart Katureebe who presided over a presidential election petition that was filed by former premier Amama Mbabazi against president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, unanimously upheld the election of incumbent and made ten recommendations to parliament and the executive regarding the review and amendment of the Presidential Election Act.

Among the recommendations were, extending the time within which a presidential election petition is filed and determined, reviewing the time for holding fresh elections in case a presidential election is annulled and Equal use of state owned media by presidential aspirants.

Others were recommendations to prohibit donations by a sitting president during campaigns and refusing civil servants from participating in political campaigns for their favorite candidates.

According to the professors’ application , the Attorney General was ordered by court to make a follow up on the concerned 2 arms of government regarding the implementation of the above recommendations and report back to the Supreme court within 2 years , something is long overdue hence their grievance.