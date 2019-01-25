Late singer Radio’s mother drags seven musicians to police over son’s stolen songs

BY JOSEPH KATO.

jkato@ug.nationmedia.com

KAMPALA. Deceased singer Mowzey Radio’s mother has dragged seven local musicians accusing them of selling and duplicating her late son’s songs.

Ms Jane Kasubo has dragged the musicians including Douglas Sseguya aka Weasle who was Radio’s co-singer in Good Life music group alleging that her son’s songs are being sold and reproduced without any family member’s knowledge.

In the summons signed on Thursday by former Special Investigation Unit (SIU) commander, Henry Mugumya, detectives expect Weasle, Geofrey Kyagambidwa aka Chagga and Musinguzi Emotions, to appear today at Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) at Kibuli without fail.

Other musicians whose summons are pending include Bruno K who allegedly duplicated the Juice song, Ricky Kaweesa accused of reproducing Neera song, Eriyo accused of duplicating Mpeka song, Harry accused of stealing Nakeesa song and Docko Brown accused of re-doing the Zino Enaku song.

CID spokesperson, SP Vincent Ssekatte, said arrest warrants would be issued to the musicians if they do not honor the summons. He said the trio is accused of being behind the selling and duplication of songs.