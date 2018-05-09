Lands Minister Amongi – Uganda has no Land Fund

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Lands minister Betty Amongi has revealed that Uganda has no Land Fund.

She has made the revelation while appearing before the commission of inquiry into land matters for the second day.

Amongi is appearing before the commission chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire and is being interrogated over allegations of abusing money from the Land Fund and illegally acquiring property in the upscale Kololo suburb.

The Land Act calls for the establishment of the fund, however Amongi has told the commission of inquiry into land matters that it was established but not operationalized.

Responding to questions from the commission’s lead council Ebert Benkya, Amongi has confirmed that the ministry only has a support fund to the Uganda land Commission.