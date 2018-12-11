LakeVictoriaBoatAccident: 50 new survivors pick retrieved items

BY JOSEPH KATO,

Police have revealed that more than 50 new survivors of the November 24 boat tragedy that killed 32 people have picked their items retrieved from Lake Victoria.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says all the survivors were given their items after successfully identifying themselves and taken their belongings among others National IDs, ATM cards and handbags.

Much as Eye witnesses put the number who were allegedly on the boat to more than 100, those who picked their items day said 87 people survived much as police only registered 37 survivors.

Last week the police spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, who was flanked by rescue and recovery operation spokesperson, Zurah Ganyana, said they had retrieved 27 handbags, 12 National IDs, an assortment of clothes and money worth Shs 500, 000.

Owoyesigyire however says four vehicles remain unclaimed for.

