Kyegegwa Authorities worried over rising HIV rates

By Magembe Sabiiti.

Authorities in Kyegegwa district have implored the ministry of health to step up sensitization efforts on HIV before the situation runs out of hand.

This comes after the district registered a rise of three decimal points from six percent last year.

Kyegegwa district coordinator for persons living with HIV/AIDS Bwogo Augustine says that the rise is rather un-usual, and shocking.

Many people, according to Bwogo, remain unregistered due to lack of adequate information or fear for stigma.