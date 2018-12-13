Kyambogoto graduate second batch of students today

By Damali Mukhaye.

Kyambogo University is today slated to graduate the second batch of students from the university campus in Nakawa division.

According to the vice chancellor of the university prof Eli Katunguka, students from the faculty of arts and social sciences, and faculty of vocational students will graduate today.

The three day graduation ceremony will see over 8,000 students graduate from various programs. With the Prof Katunguka explaining that the number of graduads increased from 7,000 to 8000 due to the addendum list.

The university has graduated 500 students with first class degrees with majority of them coming from vocational studies.