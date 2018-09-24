Kyambogo university VC denies death threats reports

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kyambogo university vice chancellor Prof Elly katunguka has dismissed reports that his office and life is receiving threatening letters.

Katunguka tells KFM that anonymous letters in higher institutions of learning are common especially from people disagreeing with management and thus write such letters when raising issues to the IGG for investigation through his office.

He says no letter threatening his life and that of his staff has been received.

Currently many legislators have spoken out with the latest being the Ntungamo Mp Gerald Karuhanga of how they have been receiving death threats.