Kyambogo University ready to receive Cuban lecturers

By Damalie Mukhaye.

Addressing journalists at the university, the Vice Chancellor Prof Elly Katugunka says the Cuban lecturers are expected in the country before the next academic year which starts in August.

He says they already interviewed over 10 Cuban professors from various universities who are set to join Kyambogo University staff the field of engineering, science and education.

Katunguga says they are yet to sign a Memorandum Of Understanding with the Cuban government before notifying the ministries of education and public service to seek approval of recruitment of non-Ugandans.

Prof Katunguka explains that outsourcing the Cuban associated professors and professors was prompted by the shortage of such scholars in the country and the region, adding that they had advertised the various positions in the local media but received no response.