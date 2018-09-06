Kyambogo University on the spot over delayed certificates

By Moses Kyeyune.

Bulamogi County MP Kenneth Lubogo has asked Parliament to consider investigating why Kyambogo University has failed to award diploma certificates to students in National Teachers’ Colleges.

The lawmaker said the government has over eight NTC’s all running under Kyambogo University but since 2013, none of the students has been awarded their certificates, rendering them unemployable.

He says that it is unfair since those who pursue similar studies at the university’s main campus walk away with their academic documents soon after completion.

In response, the state finance minister in charge of planning David Bahati said the minister of education would address the matter today, although the Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah had insisted that the House gets an immediate explanation.