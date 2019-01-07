Kyambogo staff stick to their guns

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Kyambogo university academic staff have vowed not teach tomorrow until govt clears their pending arrears.

speaking to kfm, The chairperson Kyambogo university academic staf association (KYUASA) Dr Grace Lubaale says they will stick to their stand off until govt clears the pay structure.

Recently the kyambogo university vice chancellor prof, EllyKatunguuka revealed that he has not yet received any official communication from the any staff about a sit down strike and that at the university business will resume as normal tomorrow.

Kyambogo academic staff are demanding the 29 billion shillings that is supposed to paid to all staff of public universities in Uganda by government